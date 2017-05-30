Contractors Board Revokes One License, Another Fined

The Nevada State Contractor's Board has revoked one license and has fined one contractor from the northern Nevada area during its May hearings. Blue Rock Development, Inc., based out of Incline Village, was found in violation for failure to pay for materials or services, failure to keep in force a bond or cash deposit, failure to respond to a request from the Board, and failure to establish financial responsibility.

