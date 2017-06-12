Cattle Drive 2017 Arrives In Reno
Today was the big day ...just before noon, 300 cattle made their way down the roads of north Reno and into the Livestock Events Center. It's the end of a five day journey and Channel 2 joined the drive for the last few days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain and snow from June to October are likely
|Jun 12
|Local
|1
|Record breaking cooling temperatures in June ar...
|Jun 10
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow in June are possibilities
|Jun 6
|Local
|1
|'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10)
|Jun 1
|Shadylane127
|16
|Hillary Schieve's insane power grab as Reno mayor
|May 27
|Local
|2
|Nevada Legislature's insane ideas: Give less an...
|May 27
|Local
|2
|Hillary Schieve's low approval ratings
|May 27
|Local
|2
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC