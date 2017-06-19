Businessman And Reno Resident Running For Mayor
He sent us this statement overnight: "Reno has tried youthful enthusiasm, now it's time for an experienced steady hand who recognizes priorities and necessities over frivolous spending and who has the 30 years of business sense to take advantage of our economic upswing, instead of getting in the way."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
