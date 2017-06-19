Brush Fire in Hunter Creek Area in West Reno at 200 Acres - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video Crews are responding to a 200 acre brush fire near the Hunter Creek area near Caughlin Ranch in west Reno. There's no immediate word on how the wildfire started, or what caused the fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.