Brush Fire in Hunter Creek Area in West Reno at 200 Acres
Brush Fire in Hunter Creek Area in West Reno at 200 Acres - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video Crews are responding to a 200 acre brush fire near the Hunter Creek area near Caughlin Ranch in west Reno. There's no immediate word on how the wildfire started, or what caused the fire.
