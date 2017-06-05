Breaking #Gold Stock News: Pershing Gold (NASDAQ: $PGLC) (TSX: $PGLC) ...
June 5, 2017 Pershing Gold Corporation , the emerging Nevada gold producer, today announces the completion of a NI 43-101 compliant resource and Preliminary Feasibility Study on its Relief Canyon Mine in Pershing County, Nevada. Mine Development Associates , Kappes Cassidy & Associates, of Reno, NV and Jorgensen Engineering and Technical Services, of Centennial, CO, completed the PFS for the Company's Relief Canyon gold mine with an effective date of May 26, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestorIdeas.com.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10)
|Jun 1
|Shadylane127
|16
|Hillary Schieve's insane power grab as Reno mayor
|May 27
|Local
|2
|Nevada Legislature's insane ideas: Give less an...
|May 27
|Local
|2
|Hillary Schieve's low approval ratings
|May 27
|Local
|2
|Special rain and snow in May returns
|May 20
|Local
|1
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|May 15
|Goodmama
|55
|A special rain and snow season
|May 11
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC