Breaking #Gold Stock News: Pershing Gold (NASDAQ: $PGLC) (TSX: $PGLC) ...

June 5, 2017 Pershing Gold Corporation , the emerging Nevada gold producer, today announces the completion of a NI 43-101 compliant resource and Preliminary Feasibility Study on its Relief Canyon Mine in Pershing County, Nevada. Mine Development Associates , Kappes Cassidy & Associates, of Reno, NV and Jorgensen Engineering and Technical Services, of Centennial, CO, completed the PFS for the Company's Relief Canyon gold mine with an effective date of May 26, 2017.

