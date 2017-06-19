Beautiful, rare and vintage bottles perform well at Holabird's June 16-17 auction

Chas. F. Holton half-pint coffin whiskey bottle in mint condition, one of only a handful known, circa 1886-1889 . An 1800s H. T. Tobin Western pumpkinseed pint whiskey flask, produced for the Walla Walla Saloon when Washington was still a territory and not yet a state, sold for $4,840 at an auction held June 16th-17th by Holabird Western Americana Collections, LLC , as part of the 53rd annual Reno Bottle Show & Auction, held at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno.

