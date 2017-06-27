ARRAY(0x4a1c7400)

ARRAY(0x4a1c7400)

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KDOT-FM Reno

The Local Lick is all about featuring a rock band from our listening area, Northern California/Northern Nevada, that is either signed or unsigneda if they come from our beautiful area, they deserve the recognition. This week's Local Lick is one that goes back as long as I've been playing in this citymy not so secret crush, Georgia Maestro, and the 3-piece known as PUSHBoX! According to their Facebook page: "PUSHBoX is a 3 piece Alternative Rock, Electro, Experimentalist band.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDOT-FM Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
African American Concert plans to destroy Reno (Jul '14) 11 hr LiveLoveProsper 16
Reno/Sparks Carwash Mon WashinCarz 1
jeremy fletcher from ohio Jun 24 Brett 2
Carmella Chandler (Jul '09) Jun 21 Steven Chandler 28
A surprise heavy cooling temperatures are comin... Jun 20 Local 1
Rain and snow from June to October are likely Jun 12 Local 1
Record breaking cooling temperatures in June ar... Jun 10 Local 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,302 • Total comments across all topics: 282,077,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC