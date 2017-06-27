ARRAY(0x4a1c7400)
The Local Lick is all about featuring a rock band from our listening area, Northern California/Northern Nevada, that is either signed or unsigneda if they come from our beautiful area, they deserve the recognition. This week's Local Lick is one that goes back as long as I've been playing in this citymy not so secret crush, Georgia Maestro, and the 3-piece known as PUSHBoX! According to their Facebook page: "PUSHBoX is a 3 piece Alternative Rock, Electro, Experimentalist band.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDOT-FM Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African American Concert plans to destroy Reno (Jul '14)
|11 hr
|LiveLoveProsper
|16
|Reno/Sparks Carwash
|Mon
|WashinCarz
|1
|jeremy fletcher from ohio
|Jun 24
|Brett
|2
|Carmella Chandler (Jul '09)
|Jun 21
|Steven Chandler
|28
|A surprise heavy cooling temperatures are comin...
|Jun 20
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow from June to October are likely
|Jun 12
|Local
|1
|Record breaking cooling temperatures in June ar...
|Jun 10
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC