ARRAY(0x14043208)
The Local Lick is all about featuring a rock band from our listening area, Northern California/Northern Nevada, that is either signed or unsigneda if they come from our beautiful area, they deserve the recognition. This week's Local Lick is another metal foundation from Reno with big dreams who continue to amaze me with their harmonies and unity behind the music, She Has a Fashion Vice!! For the past two years, She Has a Fashion Vice has been building a name for themselves and developing their sound, releasing their EP entitled "A White Dress To Match Her White Eyes" in February of 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDOT-FM Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A surprise heavy cooling temperatures are comin...
|5 hr
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow from June to October are likely
|Jun 12
|Local
|1
|Record breaking cooling temperatures in June ar...
|Jun 10
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow in June are possibilities
|Jun 6
|Local
|1
|'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10)
|Jun 1
|Shadylane127
|16
|Hillary Schieve's insane power grab as Reno mayor
|May 27
|Local
|2
|Nevada Legislature's insane ideas: Give less an...
|May 27
|Local
|2
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC