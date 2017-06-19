ARRAY(0x14043208)

The Local Lick is all about featuring a rock band from our listening area, Northern California/Northern Nevada, that is either signed or unsigneda if they come from our beautiful area, they deserve the recognition. This week's Local Lick is another metal foundation from Reno with big dreams who continue to amaze me with their harmonies and unity behind the music, She Has a Fashion Vice!! For the past two years, She Has a Fashion Vice has been building a name for themselves and developing their sound, releasing their EP entitled "A White Dress To Match Her White Eyes" in February of 2009.

