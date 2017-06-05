Approves Agreement Between Nevada Fair Housing Group and...
WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced today an agreement between a Nevada fair housing organization and the owner and manager of four apartment complexes in Reno, Nevada. The agreement settles allegations of housing discrimination against prospective tenants with disabilities who require assistance animals.
