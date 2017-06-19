Apple Plans $1B Expansion at Data Center in Nevada
Apple has announced plans for a $1 billion expansion of its massive data center east of Reno, Nev. Apple spokesman Josh Rosenstock said the investment will include the hiring of 100 permanent workers, doubling its workforce at the existing site in the Reno Technology Center.
