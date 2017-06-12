1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Shooting At Vista Point Apartments in Reno
Reno Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Vista Point Apartments located on Talus Way just before 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found two gunshot victims. One was deceased and the other was transported to Renown with unknown injuries.
