1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Shooting At Vista Point Apartments in Reno

Reno Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Vista Point Apartments located on Talus Way just before 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found two gunshot victims. One was deceased and the other was transported to Renown with unknown injuries.

