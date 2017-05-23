Wolf Pack Needs a New Voice
Ryan Radtke has called Wolf Pack football and basketball games since 2008 The voice of the Nevada Wolf Pack for the past nine season is moving on. Ryan Radtke has accepted a national broadcasting job at Westwood One where Radtke will call college football, college basketball and other major events for the radio network.
