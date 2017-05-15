What to do with graduation money

What to do with graduation money

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KSFY

Graduation is a big day for many adults, as all the late hours, tests and stress are rewarded with a diploma. "I want to join UNR [University of Nevada, Reno] and get my bachelor's in neuroscience and continue with pre-med and see how far I can get," says Mevini Aponsu, a Truckee Meadows Community College - Reno graduate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cps reno nv (Jun '08) Mon Goodmama 55
A special rain and snow season May 11 Local 1
Madison Corney May 2 Local 2
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Apr 27 okimar 3
Rain and snow are coming back Apr 26 Local 1
Rain and snow is coming back Apr 23 Local 1
Raymond Pezonella election rematch against Hill... Apr 23 Local 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,998 • Total comments across all topics: 281,081,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC