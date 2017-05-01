WCSD: Seven Schools Will Have New Principals Next Year

Reno, NV Seven principals have received new assignments for the 2017-18 school year in the Washoe County School District : Darvel Bell, who currently serves as Damonte Ranch High School assistant principal, has been named principal for Damonte Ranch High School Mark Hutchinson, who serves as assistant principal at Cold Springs Middle School, will be principal at Billinghurst Middle School next year Gia Maraccini, who currently serves as assistant principal at Sun Valley Elementary School, will become principal at Natchez Elementary School

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.