WCSD, County, Cities of Reno & Sparks to Move Forward With 'Wildcreek Project'
The Washoe County School District , Washoe County, and the cities of Reno and Sparks are celebrating the first step in a regional effort to improve schools and public spaces through the regional "Wildcreek Project." Agencies have agreed to move forward together in this cooperative endeavor, which will result in a variety of benefits for residents across the Truckee Meadows as well as students attending WCSD schools.
