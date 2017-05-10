Washoe DA Says 2016 'Wing Fest' Offic...

Washoe DA Says 2016 'Wing Fest' Officer-Involved Shooting Justified

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a deadly officer-involved shooting at last year's 'Wing Fest' in downtown Reno was legally justified. The DA's Office says the July 2016 shooting involved a high-risk situation between officers with the Reno Police Department and Raul Saavedra-Vargas, who had fled an attempted traffic stop moments before driving into the crowded street event.

