Washoe County Urges Residents to Keep Sandbags
Despite the unprecedented water in 2017, with Reno now 260% of a normal water year crushing the previous 1982-83 record*, the precipitation isn't over yet and Washoe County is advising the public to keep their sandbags. "We still have challenges with water and urge the community to please keep your sandbags so they are readily available for use.
