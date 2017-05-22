Walker River in Mason Valley Forecast...

Walker River in Mason Valley Forecast to Rise Above Major Flood Stage

The National Weather Service in Reno has changed the forecast in reference to flooding on the Walker River. The River is now forecasted to reach a peak of approximately 2500 CFS by Friday instead of the earlier forecast of 3370.

