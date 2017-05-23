Veterans, the VA and Marijuana

Marijuana is now legal in Nevada, and a growing list of dispensaries and clinics are offering free services to veterans. We've heard from many of our viewers, concerned about losing their Veteran's benefits for using something not approved by the federal government.

