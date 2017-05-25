Two young wild horses play while grazing in Reno, Nev., Jan. 13, 2010.
U.S. President Donald Trump's budget proposal calls for saving $10 million next year by selling wild horses captured throughout the U.S. West without the requirement that buyers guarantee the animals won't be resold for slaughter. Wild-horse advocates say the change would gut nearly a half-century of protection for an icon of the American West and could send thousands of free-roaming mustangs to foreign slaughterhouses for processing as food.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Special rain and snow in May returns
|May 20
|Local
|1
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|May 15
|Goodmama
|55
|A special rain and snow season
|May 11
|Local
|1
|Madison Corney
|May 2
|Local
|2
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|Rain and snow are coming back
|Apr 26
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow is coming back
|Apr '17
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC