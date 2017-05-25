Two young wild horses play while graz...

Two young wild horses play while grazing in Reno, Nev., Jan. 13, 2010.

U.S. President Donald Trump's budget proposal calls for saving $10 million next year by selling wild horses captured throughout the U.S. West without the requirement that buyers guarantee the animals won't be resold for slaughter. Wild-horse advocates say the change would gut nearly a half-century of protection for an icon of the American West and could send thousands of free-roaming mustangs to foreign slaughterhouses for processing as food.

