Trump budget would allow sale of wild horses for slaughter
In this Jan. 13, 2010 file photo, two young wild horses play while grazing in Reno, Nev. Wild horse advocates say President Trump's new budget proposal would undermine protection of an icon of the American West in place for nearly a half century and could send up sending thousands of free-roaming mustangs to slaughter houses in Canada and Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Special rain and snow in May returns
|May 20
|Local
|1
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|May 15
|Goodmama
|55
|A special rain and snow season
|May 11
|Local
|1
|Madison Corney
|May 2
|Local
|2
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|Rain and snow are coming back
|Apr 26
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow is coming back
|Apr '17
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC