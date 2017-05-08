Totals So Far With More Coming
Cutoff lows work a lot like a pinwheel, producing rain or snow in front of it, and then wrapping the moisture on the back side of it too. They can also be very hard to predict, because they are cut off from the jet stream and lose their steering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison Corney
|May 2
|Local
|2
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|May 1
|One4crickette
|54
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|Rain and snow are coming back
|Apr 26
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow is coming back
|Apr 23
|Local
|1
|Raymond Pezonella election rematch against Hill...
|Apr 23
|Local
|1
|Jimmy Fallon
|Apr 21
|Local
|2
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC