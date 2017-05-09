This nugget-loving kid just beat Elle...

This nugget-loving kid just beat Ellen DeGeneres' retweet record

13 hrs ago Read more: CNN

Last month, Wendy's challenged the teen to get 18 million retweets after he asked the fast-food chain via His plea for retweets was shared nearly 3 million times in less than a week, receiving attention from tech giants like At last check, Wilkerson had amassed 3,432,218 retweets -- compared to 3,430,242 retweets of DeGeneres' selfie at the 2014 Academy Awards. Wendy's on Tuesday said it would give him the free chicken nuggets, despite Wilkerson not getting to 18 million.

