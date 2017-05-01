The Latest: Reno doctor in painkiller ring trial denied bail

The Latest on a Reno doctor awaiting trial July 25 on charges of conspiring with an illegal opioid ring : A Nevada doctor accused of writing a fatal painkiller prescription has been ordered to remain jailed in Reno where he's been held without bail since his arrest in a federal drug raid last April. A U.S. magistrate refused Tuesday to consider any conditions for Dr. Robert Rand's potential release pending his July 25 trial for his alleged role in an illegal opioid ring.

