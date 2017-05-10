Teen Sentenced to Total of 110 Years in Prison After Pat Baker Park Shooting
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that a Reno teen was sentenced to a total of 110 years in prison after killing a 16-year-old at Pat Baker Park in 2015. The DA's Office says in March Christian Joel Scott was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison Corney
|May 2
|Local
|2
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|May 1
|One4crickette
|54
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|Rain and snow are coming back
|Apr 26
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow is coming back
|Apr 23
|Local
|1
|Raymond Pezonella election rematch against Hill...
|Apr 23
|Local
|1
|Jimmy Fallon
|Apr 21
|Local
|2
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC