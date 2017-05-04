Stories From Manzanar Internment Camp

Stories From Manzanar Internment Camp

Just a few hours south of Reno on US 395, more than 10,000 Japanese Americans were incarcerated during World War II. These days Manzanar Japanese Internment Camp isn't must more than a few reconstructed displays in a large desert valley, but every year the site holds a pilgrimage for survivors to return and share their stories.

