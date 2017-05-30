School district changes rule to allow feathers on grad caps

This Wednesday, May 24, 2017 photo shows the eagle feather Quecholli Nordwall, 18, a senior at Reed High School in Sparks, plans to wear on his graduate cap next month. Nordwall and other Native American students will be allowed to wear eagle feathers on their graduation caps at next month's ceremony after the Washoe County School District tentatively reversed a long-standing policy banning the practice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.