Robot inspector is checking bridges

Robot inspector is checking bridges with 96% accuracy

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

There are nearly 56,000 defective bridges currently being used in the US and unsuspecting vehicles travel across them about 185 million time a day - but these structures could go at any moment. However, a team of researchers have designed a 'robot bridge inspector' that is said to cut down on the costs for inspections and is able to thoroughly check for corrosion and other faults in the structure with 96 percent accuracy.

