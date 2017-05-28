Roam with the wild horses on a weekend escape to Reno

More than a dozen wild horses gather at a small creek near Lockwood, Nev., easily accessed from Reno via Interstate 80. More than a dozen wild horses gather at a small creek near Lockwood, Nev., easily accessed from Reno via Interstate 80. We can thank Velma Johnston, better known as "Wild Horse Annie," for the thousands of mustangs that roam the high desert of northern Nevada. In 1955 the Reno woman convinced state legislators to halt the roundup of wild horses on state lands for sale to pet-food makers.

