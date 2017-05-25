Researchers Test Drone Traffic Control in Reno
As more drones take to the skies in Nevada, officials now have to figure out how to keep them from crashing into each other. The Federal Aviation Administration and NASA see a future where drones perform all sorts of jobs for us, but first they have to figure out how to make sure they don't cause more problems than they solve.
