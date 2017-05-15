Reno police justified in fatal shooting at chicken wing fest
Two Reno police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a California man who drove a mini-van into a chicken wing festival on a crowded downtown street last Fourth of July weekend. Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks said Thursday that not only were the officers justified, they should be praised as heroes who likely saved many lives.
