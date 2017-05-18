Reno Police Department To Hire Six New Officers
The Reno Police Department is getting some new officers, thanks to the city's latest budget of $533.9 million. Chief Jason Soto says the new additions are important, but there is still some ground to make up before RPD is up to where he thinks it should be.
