Reno police credited with heroism in chicken-fest shooting

In this Sunday, July 3, 2016, file photo, Reno police officers cordon off the area after a minivan, left, crashed into a vendor's tent at the Biggest Little City Wing Fest in downtown Reno, Nev. Two Reno police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing Thursday, May 11, 2017, in the fatal shooting of a California man who drove a mini-van into a chicken wing festival on a crowded downtown street last Fourth of July weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.