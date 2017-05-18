Reno Police Arrest Suspect in Armed H...

Reno Police Arrest Suspect in Armed Home Robbery and Burglary

Reno Police have a man behind bars charged with robbing Reno homeowners at gunpoint, firing a weapon and burglarizing their home. Officers responded to reports of a residential armed burglary on May 16. The victims report knowing the suspect, identified as John Gordon Jackson.

