Reno Man Indicted for Sexual Exploitation of Infant, Distribution of Child Pornography
Authorities say a Reno man was indicted on Wednesday for the sexual exploitation of an infant and distribution of child pornography. 35-year-old Derrick Joseph Rady was charged with one count each of sexual exploitation of a minor and distribution of child pornography.
