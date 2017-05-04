Reno Man Convicted in Attempted Murde...

Reno Man Convicted in Attempted Murder Case Involving Machete

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that a Reno man has been convicted in a felony attempted murder case that involved a machete. Authorities say 45-year-old Celestin Glenn Tappin was found guilty last Thursday of one count of Battery with the Use of a Deadly Weapon Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm, one count of Mayhem with the Use of a Deadly Weapon and one count of Attempted Murder with the Use of a Deadly Weapon.

