Reno Man Convicted in Attempted Murder Case Involving Machete

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that a Reno man has been convicted in a felony attempted murder case that involved a machete. Authorities say 45-year-old Celestin Glenn Tappin was found guilty last Thursday of one count of Battery with the Use of a Deadly Weapon Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm, one count of Mayhem with the Use of a Deadly Weapon and one count of Attempted Murder with the Use of a Deadly Weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.