Reno Fire Station 1 to Unveil New Mural Thursday

The City of Reno is inviting you to the unveiling of a mural by Joe C. Rock commissioned by the Reno Fire Department and City of Reno Arts & Culture Commission on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Fire Station 1. "When you think about public art, you might not always associate it with a fire station," Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran said. "I'm hoping that this project will change that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.