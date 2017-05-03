Reno Doctor Accused in Prescription D...

Reno Doctor Accused in Prescription Drug Ring Denied Bail

Lawyers for a Reno doctor accused of writing illegal painkiller prescriptions that killed a man say U.S. prosecutors have reneged on a deal to allow his release after being jailed more than a year without bail. The two sides go before a federal judge in Reno Tuesday to argue a fourth time whether Rand is too big of flight risk to be released on bail under strict conditions.

