Reno casino owners buy SLS Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday that Alex Meruelo and Meruelo Group, owners of the Grand Sierra in Reno, have agreed to purchase the SLS Las Vegas for an undisclosed amount from Stockbridge Capital Partners. The companies announced in a joint statement that the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year.
