Reno boy sentenced to up to 110 years in prison for murder of 16-year-old in 2015
A 17-year-old boy has been sentenced to up to 110 years in prison for the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in December of 2015, according to the Washoe County District Attorney's Office. Chrisitan Joel Scott was 15 years old when he shot and killed a boy during a pre-planned robbery of a Gucci belt.
