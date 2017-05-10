Reno boy sentenced to up to 110 years in prison for murder of 16-year-old in 2015

A 17-year-old boy has been sentenced to up to 110 years in prison for the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in December of 2015, according to the Washoe County District Attorney's Office. Chrisitan Joel Scott was 15 years old when he shot and killed a boy during a pre-planned robbery of a Gucci belt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRNV-TV Reno.