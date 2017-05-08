Raising Cane's Broke Ground on Second Reno Restaurant
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers broke ground on a second Reno location on Monday, this time near the University of Nevada, Reno at 2175 North Virginia Street. The event included several representatives from Wolf Pack Athletics, as well as mascot Wolfie and the Wolf Pack cheer team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison Corney
|May 2
|Local
|2
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|May 1
|One4crickette
|54
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|Rain and snow are coming back
|Apr 26
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow is coming back
|Apr 23
|Local
|1
|Raymond Pezonella election rematch against Hill...
|Apr 23
|Local
|1
|Jimmy Fallon
|Apr 21
|Local
|2
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC