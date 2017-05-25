Police: Tractor-trailer crashes into famed Nevada brothel
In this photo provided by Moonlite BunnyRanch owner Dennis Hof shows a semi-truck crashed through the front gates and the front door of the Moonlite BunnyRanch, the famed Nevada brothel featured in the CatHouse reality television show near Carson, Nevada. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says a man intentionally crashed the one-story building early morning Thursday, May 25, 2017.
