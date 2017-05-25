Police: Tractor-trailer crashes into famed Nevada brothel
In this May 25, 2017, photo provided by Lyon County Sheriff's Office shows suspect Brain Brand, 40, of Reno, Nevada. Brand a semi-truck driver who crashed through the front gates and the front door of the Moonlite BunnyRanch, the famed Nevada brothel featured in the CatHouse reality television show near Carson, Nevada.
