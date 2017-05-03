Police: Reno Man Arrested After Break...

Police: Reno Man Arrested After Breaking Into Sparks Apartment, Beating Two People

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KTVN Reno

Sparks Police say they have arrested a Reno man accused of breaking into an apartment and beating two people inside the residence. Police say just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a man kicking in a door in an apartment complex located in the 1300 block of Baring Blvd. Police say when officers arrived, they found that an apartment door had been kicked in and a male and female inside the apartment that had been battered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Madison Corney Tue Local 2
cps reno nv (Jun '08) Mon One4crickette 54
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Apr 27 okimar 3
Rain and snow are coming back Apr 26 Local 1
Rain and snow is coming back Apr 23 Local 1
Raymond Pezonella election rematch against Hill... Apr 23 Local 1
Jimmy Fallon Apr 21 Local 2
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,659 • Total comments across all topics: 280,748,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC