Police: Reno Man Arrested After Breaking Into Sparks Apartment, Beating Two People
Sparks Police say they have arrested a Reno man accused of breaking into an apartment and beating two people inside the residence. Police say just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a man kicking in a door in an apartment complex located in the 1300 block of Baring Blvd. Police say when officers arrived, they found that an apartment door had been kicked in and a male and female inside the apartment that had been battered.
