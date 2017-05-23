Poison hemlock spotted on Reno nature trail
Officials are warning residents to keep children and pets away from the poison hemlock along the nature trail at Dorostkar Park. KRNV-TV and KRXI-TV reported Monday that the trail is closed due to the toxic plant and flood damage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Special rain and snow in May returns
|May 20
|Local
|1
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|May 15
|Goodmama
|55
|A special rain and snow season
|May 11
|Local
|1
|Madison Corney
|May 2
|Local
|2
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|Rain and snow are coming back
|Apr 26
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow is coming back
|Apr 23
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC