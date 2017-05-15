Peanut Butter Drive to Benefit Area F...

Peanut Butter Drive to Benefit Area Food Banks

Through the end of the month you can help collect food for local food banks by shopping at Save Mart. If you buy a can of Jif Peanut Butter or Smucker's jelly, you'll get one free to drop into a collection bin.

