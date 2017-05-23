O.J. Simpson faces parole hearing after spending nearly a decade in a Nevada prison
Former football star-turned-actor O.J. Simpson could be released this year on parole after spending nearly a decade behind bars at a prison 90 miles east of Reno. O.J. Simpson faces parole hearing after spending nearly a decade in a Nevada prison Former football star-turned-actor O.J. Simpson could be released this year on parole after spending nearly a decade behind bars at a prison 90 miles east of Reno.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Special rain and snow in May returns
|May 20
|Local
|1
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|May 15
|Goodmama
|55
|A special rain and snow season
|May 11
|Local
|1
|Madison Corney
|May 2
|Local
|2
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|Rain and snow are coming back
|Apr 26
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow is coming back
|Apr 23
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC