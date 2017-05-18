NWS Predicting Increase Flow in Walke...

NWS Predicting Increase Flow in Walker, Carson Rivers

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Lyon County Manager Jeff Page announced that the National Weather Service in Reno is predicting an increase flow for both the Walker and Carson Rivers next week. The Carson River is expected to peak to around 5000 plus cubic feet per second on May 25, 2017 and the Walker River is expected to peak to around 3500 CFS, with a lower than average confidence in peak flow, on the same date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cps reno nv (Jun '08) May 15 Goodmama 55
A special rain and snow season May 11 Local 1
Madison Corney May 2 Local 2
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Apr 27 okimar 3
Rain and snow are coming back Apr 26 Local 1
Rain and snow is coming back Apr 23 Local 1
Raymond Pezonella election rematch against Hill... Apr 23 Local 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Washoe County was issued at May 18 at 2:25PM PDT

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,506 • Total comments across all topics: 281,110,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC