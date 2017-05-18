NWS Predicting Increase Flow in Walker, Carson Rivers
Lyon County Manager Jeff Page announced that the National Weather Service in Reno is predicting an increase flow for both the Walker and Carson Rivers next week. The Carson River is expected to peak to around 5000 plus cubic feet per second on May 25, 2017 and the Walker River is expected to peak to around 3500 CFS, with a lower than average confidence in peak flow, on the same date.
