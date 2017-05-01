NV: Robot Car Race Shifts To Transit Buses As Proterra Begins Reno Tests
Proterra will begin the first U.S. tests of autonomous driving technology for large transit vehicles in Reno, Nevada, to learn if the system can eventually play a useful role in public transportation. Unlike Bay Area road tests of self-driving cars by Google's Waymo, and dozens of other players such as GM, Tesla and Uber, in which human drivers sit at the wheel, ready to take control if circumstances are too challenging for the robotic tech, the system designed for Proterra's Catalyst bus functions as a shadow driver.
