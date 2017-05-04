New Housing Development to Break Ground in Reno

Guardian Capital is scheduled to break ground Tuesday on a 312-unit luxury apartment community on a site located at the corner of Sharlands Ave. and Mae Anne Ave. in Reno during a community event scheduled at 4:00 p.m. on May 9. San Diego-based Guardian Capital partnered with LandCap Investment Partners on the recently completed, 100-unit Square One project in Sparks and in April broke ground on the 209-unit, Waterfront Apartments project in Sparks. "We are thrilled to be breaking ground on the Vida Luxury Living project here in Reno," CEO Jim Previti said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.