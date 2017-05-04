New Housing Development to Break Grou...

New Housing Development to Break Ground in Reno

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Guardian Capital is scheduled to break ground Tuesday on a 312-unit luxury apartment community on a site located at the corner of Sharlands Ave. and Mae Anne Ave. in Reno during a community event scheduled at 4:00 p.m. on May 9. San Diego-based Guardian Capital partnered with LandCap Investment Partners on the recently completed, 100-unit Square One project in Sparks and in April broke ground on the 209-unit, Waterfront Apartments project in Sparks. "We are thrilled to be breaking ground on the Vida Luxury Living project here in Reno," CEO Jim Previti said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Madison Corney May 2 Local 2
cps reno nv (Jun '08) May 1 One4crickette 54
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Apr 27 okimar 3
Rain and snow are coming back Apr 26 Local 1
Rain and snow is coming back Apr 23 Local 1
Raymond Pezonella election rematch against Hill... Apr 23 Local 1
Jimmy Fallon Apr 21 Local 2
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,430 • Total comments across all topics: 280,803,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC