New Housing Development to Break Ground in Reno
Guardian Capital is scheduled to break ground Tuesday on a 312-unit luxury apartment community on a site located at the corner of Sharlands Ave. and Mae Anne Ave. in Reno during a community event scheduled at 4:00 p.m. on May 9. San Diego-based Guardian Capital partnered with LandCap Investment Partners on the recently completed, 100-unit Square One project in Sparks and in April broke ground on the 209-unit, Waterfront Apartments project in Sparks. "We are thrilled to be breaking ground on the Vida Luxury Living project here in Reno," CEO Jim Previti said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison Corney
|May 2
|Local
|2
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|May 1
|One4crickette
|54
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|Rain and snow are coming back
|Apr 26
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow is coming back
|Apr 23
|Local
|1
|Raymond Pezonella election rematch against Hill...
|Apr 23
|Local
|1
|Jimmy Fallon
|Apr 21
|Local
|2
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC